Picassa

Photo: Courtesy Picassa

Picassa is two-year-old dilute calico female cat. She was part of a group of 15 cats that were all turned into the shelter together. Picassa had her own litter of kittens, but now she’s ready to move into her own home and show you what a sweet, loving girl she can be.

To meet Picassa and other cats needing loving homes, visit ASAP at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road. Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday, (open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays) and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the ASAP office at 683-3368 or visit their website at www.asapcats.org.

Add to Favorites