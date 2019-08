Naked Cash

Cannabis to California will be as important as tobacco to the Carolinas. The revenue from the crop is already saving city budgets in Lompoc but also saving local libraries. So Das Williams accepted $30,500 from the industry, so what? It seems like another petty, poorly thought-through attempt at shaming when there’s little to criticize.

Maybe say he has Weapons of Mass Destruction, or that he takes showers naked.

