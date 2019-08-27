Annual Santa Barbara Open Studios Visit Area Artists’ Workshops

For nearly two decades, area artists have been giving the public a peek into the workrooms where their creative magic happens. This year, Santa Barbara Open Studios (SBOS) will feature 30 artists, all of whom show their work in galleries, museums, and private collections around the world. “Over the years, the [tour] has developed a reputation for excellence that transcends that of all its competitors,” said Francis Scorzelli, SBOS board president, in a prepared statement. Painting is the dominant media on display, but visitors will also meet artists working with sculpture, mosaic, and mixed-media. The self-guided tour takes place Saturday-Monday, August 31-September 2. An opening reception takes place Friday, August 30, 5-8 p.m., at Santa Barbara Fine Art (1324 State St., Ste. J). Call (805) 280-9178 or see santabarbarastudioartists.com.

Francis Scorzelli

Sophie Cooper’s “Vertigo”

