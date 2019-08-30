Mayor Murillo Mulling Run for State Senate Democrat Seat Swaps Eyed Ahead of 2020 Election

Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo confirmed rumors she is giving serious thought to running for the State Senate next year when incumbent Hannah-Beth Jackson finds herself termed out in 2020 due to the state’s term-limits law. Murillo said she would make an announcement in the next few days.

A liberal Democrat, Murillo was elected mayor two years ago. Were she to succeed in a bid for Senate, there would be time — less than 12 months — left on Murillo’s term, meaning her fellow councilmembers would need to appoint a successor. It’s expected that State Assemblymember Monique Limón will soon announce her intention to run for another term in the Assembly and not for the vacancy created by Jackson’s departure. Limón is reportedly being groomed for a key leadership position in the Assembly.

Santa Barbara City Councilmember Jason Dominguez has also indicated an interest in running for statewide office. Although both Dominguez and Murillo are Democrats, relations between the two on the council have at times been tense and difficult. Details are expected to shake out at the Labor Day picnic, a rallying event for local Democrats, held at Oak Park this Monday afternoon.

