Kitten Season Means a Full Shelter And ASAP Needs Your Help

Photo: Courtesy

ASAP has long been the go-to place for saving Santa Barbara County’s cats and kittens. Founded in 1989 by volunteers committed to saving the nearly 90 percent of cats that were being euthanized at the county shelter each year, ASAP now cares for roughly 1,000 felines annually. It’s also an “open-door” shelter, meaning it’s required to accept every stray and abandoned cat that comes its way. By contrast, the humane society can pick and choose what animals it wants to help. At the height of kitten season like it is right now, being “open door” can mean a very full house.

There are currently 144 adult cats and adoption-ready kittens at ASAP; 68 kittens in foster care; and 32 adults in senior/hospice foster homes. These are all local cats, many rescued from the streets and needing veterinary care and TLC to recover. ASAP gives them that, so when they go to their new homes, they are happy and healthy.

It takes a village to rescue cats, and ASAP is hoping the Santa Barbara community will step up in its annual time of need. All ASAP cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and come with two weeks of veterinary support, plus advice from ASAP’s groundbreaking Behavioral Team. If you aren’t ready for a permanent commitment just yet, consider fostering a cat or kittens to help with overcrowding. ASAP provides everything you need to foster. Can’t do either? Like and share ASAP’s Facebook page or visit asapcats.org to donate.

