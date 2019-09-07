Briefs South Santa Barbara County Under Fire Warning Extreme Winds and Hot, Dry Weather Prompts Red Flag

Strong, hot winds and seriously dry vegetation has prompted a Red Flag Warning for Santa Barbara County’s southern coastal region and mountains, the National Weather Service announced on Saturday. The highest fire danger and closure of some recreation areas occurs from 2 p.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday. Gusts of up to 60mph are expected in the Gaviota area, the NWS stated, and County Fire expected the biggest winds west of State Route 154. Humidities are down to 8-20 percent. Elevated fire weather and sundowner winds are expected to continue through Monday, though the extreme dry air may abate.

Out in the Santa Barbara Channel, winds of up to 30 mph are affecting the outer islands. The Coast Guard has suspended its salvage operation to recover the wreck of the Conception dive boat offshore of Santa Cruz Island until weather conditions improve.

Areas of Goleta have been alerted to possible power shutoffs by SoCal Edison, as well, which could affect 1,584 households. According to Edison, none have yet occurred.

