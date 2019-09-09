Books Planned Parenthood Book Sale Check Out the Wacky Titles Up for Grabs

Once again, it’s time for the annual Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Book Sale, including its customary selection of wacky donated book titles. In case you want to paw through the printed craziness on $25 opening night Thursday, September 19, 5-9 p.m. (or free for the rest of the sale at Earl Warren Showgrounds through September 29), here are a few to look for:

Photo: Courtesy

• People Can’t Drive You Crazy if You Don’t Give Them the Keys

• The Stress Analysis of the Strapless Evening Gown

• Get Your Colon Rollin in Seven Simple Steps

• Not in Front of the Servants

• The Decline and Fall of Practically Everybody

• How Do You Get a Horse Out of the Bathtub?

• Elvis Is Dead and I Don’t Feel So Good Myself

• Being Dead Is No Excuse: The Official Southern Ladies Guide to Hosting the Perfect Funeral

• Don’t Forget to Sing in the Lifeboats

• One Hundred Ghastly Little Ghost Stories

• Why Do Men Have Nipples?

• Accidental Saints: Finding God in the Wrong People

• I Could Pee on This and Other Poems by Cats

• Elephants on Acid

• Who Says Elephants Can’t Dance?

• Carrots Love Tomatoes and Roses Love Garlic

• Inter Courses: An Aphrodisiac Cook Book

