Game of the Week: College Women's Volleyball: UCSB Thunderdome Classic Gaucho Women Take on San Diego, La Salle, and Harvard in First Home Matches of Season

The Gaucho women will take on San Diego, La Salle and Harvard in their first home matches of the season. They got off to a 5-1 start on the road, including a comeback win over Virginia Commonwealth at the VCU Classic. Senior outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins, a three-time All-America selection, is playing at a high level. UCSB will receive a stiff test Friday from San Diego, ranked No. 25 in the nation. Fri.: UCSB vs. San Diego, 6pm. Sat.: UCSB vs. La Salle, noon. UCSB vs. Harvard, 7pm. The Thunderdome. $5-$8. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

