Game of the Week

Game of the Week: College Women’s Volleyball: UCSB Thunderdome Classic

Gaucho Women Take on San Diego, La Salle, and Harvard in First Home Matches of Season

By
Tue Sep 10, 2019 | 1:41pm

The Gaucho women will take on San Diego, La Salle and Harvard in their first home matches of the season. They got off to a 5-1 start on the road, including a comeback win over Virginia Commonwealth at the VCU Classic. Senior outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins, a three-time All-America selection, is playing at a high level. UCSB will receive a stiff test Friday from San Diego, ranked No. 25 in the nation. Fri.: UCSB vs. San Diego, 6pm. Sat.: UCSB vs. La Salle, noon. UCSB vs. Harvard, 7pm. The Thunderdome. $5-$8. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

John Zant

Sports Editor

