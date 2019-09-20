Letters Another White Elephant

I am tired of local government allowing building on open space. The MOXI museum on State Street should have been an e-car transportation hub for tourists and train commuters. Instead we have a $15 admission, bogus Children’s Museum.

Now the city will take the Farmers Market Cota Lot of 35 years — a wonderful downtown community gathering place — and build another white elephant: SBPD Headquarters. We are told this will reduce crime in S.B. and it is already funded by our higher sales tax dollars.

Cost of city pensions and our taxes keep go up. Our quality of life keeps going down. Our next recession should be with government. Less is More!

