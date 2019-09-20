Adoptable Pets Reba

Reba is a very social, medium/large spayed female dog looking for a lifelong loving home. Reba is about three years old and possibly a mix of German Shepherd and Coonhound. Reba is as smart, social and playful as she is beautiful, and gets along well with other dogs. She has lots of love to give to the right person who will promise to be her forever person.

For inquiries about adopting Reba please call 805-681-4369 or 805-681-5285 at Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara, CA; business hours are Mon-Fri 9 am – 12:30, 1:30 – 4:45 pm, Sat 10 am – 4 pm.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9 PALS website www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS provides dog behavior training sessions at no cost for those who adopt a dog from any local shelter or rescue organization. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.- is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County and beyond. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

