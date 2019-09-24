Film SBIFF’s Call to Action Film Fest Documentaries Focus on Social and Environmental Issues

For seven days, the SBIFF is hosting a mini film festival focused on social and environmental issues, with the goal of bringing the community together to discuss the important topics raised by the documentaries.

The slate includes American Factory, which follows factory workers who were laid off when GM shuttered its plant in 2008, then given new work opportunity when a Chinese glass manufacturer reopens it in 2015; Artifishal, a Patagonia-made film about wild salmon’s slide toward extinction; The Cat Rescuers, which follows the efforts of folks trying to help the more than 500,000 cats living on the streets of New York City; Changing the Game, which explores transgender high school athletes who are breaking boundaries in sports; For Sama, a mother’s ode to her daughter that captures the Aleppo, Syria, uprising; Gay Chorus Deep South, which sees the S.F. Men’s Chorus tour the South in response to anti-LGBTQ laws in 2016; and Sea of Shadows, Nat Geo’s film about the plight of the few remaining vaquita porpoises, whose decline is linked to an international crime syndicate.

There will be moderated panel discussions with the films’ directors and subject specialists. SBIFF’s Call to Action Film Festival takes place Friday-Thursday, September 27-October 3, at SBIFF’s Riviera Theatre. See sbiff.org/cta.

