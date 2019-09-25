About Us Rebecca Horrigan, Contributor Marymount English Teacher Loves Writing About Music and Food

Photo: Courtesy Rebecca Horrigan

In addition to being a regular Indy contributor, what’s your day job? I teach 6th and 7th grade English at Marymount of Santa Barbara. I feel really lucky to be able to interact with such creative, kind, curious, and hard-working young people every day who give me hope for the future. I aim to inspire a love of reading, writing, and lifelong learning in my students.

How did you start writing for us? I’ve always loved writing and found my niche in college writing for the food section of UCSB’s student newspaper. When I moved back to Santa Barbara in 2015, I emailed Matt Kettmann about writing for the Independent and am grateful every day that he gave me the chance. Food and music are two of my biggest passions, so getting to explore restaurants and concerts and process through writing is a dream.

What are some of your favorite stories you’ve worked on, and what are you looking forward to covering? Reviewing the Mac Demarco and Flaming Lips concert at the Bowl was so much fun, since the show was unlike any I’d seen before. I love writing about restaurants with thoughtful and kind owners who have a real sense of hospitality, such as Satellite Wine Bar and Mosto Crudo. I’m looking forward to writing about Apna Indian Kitchen and am excited to see Santa Barbara is expanding its cuisine!

