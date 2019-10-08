Theater SBCC Presents ‘Blithe Spirit’ Noel Coward’s Comedy is Brought to Life at the Garvin

Photo: Courtesy ‘Blithe Spirit’

In 1941, Noel Coward’s new comedy, Blithe Spirit, opened in London’s West End, becoming one of the longest-running British plays on record. It also made a successful leap to Broadway and, a few years later, the big screen.

The plot revolves around socialite/novelist Charles Condomine, who wants to write a book about ghosts. Under the guise of research, he invites a clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, to his house to conduct a séance. Much to Charles’s surprise, however, the ritual conjures his dead first wife, Elvira, who sets about haunting her ex in an effort to break up his marriage to his second wife, Ruth. Mayhem, murder, and madcap situations ensue.

Folks can see Coward’s classic play when Santa Barbara City College’s Theater Group mounts its production of the beloved story Thursdays-Sundays, October 11-26, in the Garvin Theatre (721 Cliff Dr.). Call 965-5935 or see theatergroupsbcc.com.

