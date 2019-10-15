Film Reneé Zellweger Named American Riviera Recipient ‘Judy’ Star to be Honored at 35th Annual SBIFF

While Judy Garland is famously remembered for her role as Dorothy Gale in 1939’s The Wizard of Oz, the multitalented performer had a career that spanned nearly half a century and included success in films, on TV, and the stage. In the 2019 biopic Judy, starring Reneé Zellweger, director Rupert Goold focuses on Garland’s 1969 five-week run at London’s Talk of the Town and the events that led to her dying at age 47 from a drug overdose.

Zellweger’s performance has been heralded by critics and is attracting Oscar buzz. Santa Barbarans will have the opportunity to celebrate the actor’s latest role — and her career — with her when the Academy Award winner attends the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in January 2020 as the recipient of the American Riviera Award.

Next year’s SBIFF takes place January 15-25. See sbiff.org.

