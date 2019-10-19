Letters California’s Plague of Laws

Is it time for a change? It is time for sane Californians to leave the state? Those who believe in the rule of law, traditional values, the Constitution and doing what is best

for American citizens.

These are sad and dangerous time in California. The rogue state is plagued by homelessness in cities, massive taxes, sanctuary cities and one-party rule where the governor is dictating how we live our lives. Furthermore, the state wants to take away our gun rights to protect ourselves, destroy our energy sector and force the climate change scam on us, which is just another way to control us.

As of now, I have one foot out the door. It would not take much more, for the other foot to follow.

