Letters Any Vertebrae in Senate?

In 1974, the House of Representatives passed three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon:

1) Obstruction of justice

° delayed, impeded, and obstructed investigations into illegal activities

° covered up, concealed, and protected those responsible for said crimes

2) Abuse of power

° used the Office of the President of the United States for personal or political gain

° witness tampering and intimidation

3) Contempt of Congress

° ordered some subordinates to perjure themselves before Congress and others not to comply with legally executed subpoenas

° withheld or falsified documents relevant to ongoing investigations

° attempted to usurp the constitutionally mandated powers of Congress and its role as a co-equal branch of government

This precedent makes it crystal clear that Donald J. Trump should be impeached. Whether or not he is convicted and removed from office is dependent on Republicans in the U.S. Senate growing a spine and putting our country ahead of their own political interests.

Add to Favorites