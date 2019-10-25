Community The Future of Milpas Street? The City Wants Your Feedback

The city is considering changes to the essentials of Milpas Street and wants community feedback through its online survey, available in English and Spanish until Friday, November 15.

The survey contains 10 questions and takes about five minutes to complete. Participants are asked to look at a map and pinpoint areas in need of improvement — including street lighting and lanes for traffic, parking, walking, and biking. At the bottom of the page, survey takers can sign up for development planning updates.

The city will use the survey’s feedback in conjunction with emailed comments and concerns raised at a Listening Workshop that took place on October 1 and was attended by more than 100 community members. Potential solutions will be presented to the public at an Approach Workshop later this year.

To take the survey in English, go here. For Spanish, go here.

