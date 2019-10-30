Community Evacuated Horses Brought to Earl Warren Santa Barbara Equine Group Sheltering Easy Fire Evacuees

The Easy Fire that started around 6 a.m. in Moorpark today has exploded in hot, windy conditions. Ventura County Fairgrounds maxed out its large animal capacity, and evacuees and their horses are now coming to Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Rhonda Hathaway, who is vice president for Santa Barbara Equine Assistance, said owners are bringing animals from Simi Valley and Moorpark. “It’s a mutual aid situation with Ventura County Animal Services,” she explained, “and we just opened at Earl Warren.” Already, the showgrounds at Las Positas and the 101 Highway is housing 10 horses she said. The group is accepting donations to help defray the costs of housing the animals.

Some people came with their dogs, Hathaway said, and they are being sent to the animal shelter on Overpass Road, toward Goleta and off Patterson Road.

The critical fire wind map for Southern California is largely red, and the winds in Ventura this morning were reportedly so strong they were shaking buildings. Gusts are currently reported as high as 44mph on the Newhall Pass and at 52mph in the Malibu Hills.

As many as 26,000 people are reportedly evacuated in the Moorpark, upper Simi Valley area, which includes the Ronald Reagan Library. The Easy Fire ringed the library, which has apparently survived.

National Weather Services forecasters called “Extreme” Red Flag conditions for Ventura and Los Angeles counties today for the first time. The Easy Fire was at 1,300 acres, fire officials announced at a noon press conference. It quickly outflanked the resources that had been prepared since Tuesday night, given the expected winds, which were blowing at 40-50mph with gusts up to 65mph.

