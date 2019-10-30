Briefs Homeless Camp Cleanup to Close 101 Lane at Bath/Castillo Turn Northbound 101 Lane and On-Ramp at Castillo Street to Close for Six Hours

Northbound commuters through Santa Barbara will find the right-hand lane of the 101 at the turn at Bath and Castillo streets closed on Thursday. Caltrans plans to clear out a group of homeless camps near the northbound 101 on-ramp at Castillo, which will also be closed. The lane and on-ramp will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Caltrans spokesperson Jim Shivers said the camps were notified on Monday of the coming removal of their belongings. “This work has been ongoing in the corridor in multiple locations,” Shivers said.

