Briefs Census Hiring Half a Million Part-Timers Door-to-Door Workers Can Earn Around $20 an Hour, and Training Is Paid

The U.S. Census Bureau is currently hiring up to half a million part-time workers earning around $20 an hour to buttress the self-reported Census 2020. Potential workers are screened and go through a criminal background check. Depending on the area worked, a vehicle is likely to be needed, and workers tend to walk between homes. Once people apply at 2020census.gov, a hiring response should go out in January or February 2020. Training is paid, and the work would begin in March 2020.

