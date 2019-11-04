Film Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival Two-Day Cinematic Event Features Films, Q&A, Panels, and Parties

Santa Barbara’s history is inextricably bound with surfing, and for the first time, our seaside town will play host to a two-day film festival devoted to the watersport. On Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9, The Arlington Theatre will be abuzz with 17 films about wave riders.

The slate includes such gems as Spoons: A Santa Barbara Story, an ode to our town’s surfing contribution; The Westsiders, about three best friends from Santa Cruz — Darryl “Flea” Virostko, Shawn “Barney” Barron, and Jason “Ratboy” Collins — as they chase their dream of being pro surfers; And Two If by Sea, about the rivalry between brothers CJ and Damien Hobgood; The Boatmaker, a doc about architect Ken Minor who built a wooden sailboat in which to sail around the world; and Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable, which chronicle her life from losing her arm to a shark bite at 13 years old to becoming a pro surfer.

In addition to films — both feature length and short — there will be Q&As, panels, and parties to round out the festival.

The Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival runs Friday-Saturday, November 8-9, at The Arlington Theatre (1317 State St.). For film schedule, see santabarbarasurffilmfestival.com.

