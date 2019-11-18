Theater Review | ‘American Psycho’ Out of the Box Takes On 1980s New York

It’s unlikely that those who read the novel American Psycho or who saw the film immediately thought, “This needs to be a stage musical,” but they should have. In Out of the Box’s sharply etched, intensely realized new production, Psycho reaches a kind of perverse apotheosis. What began as a private litany of New York status symbols running through the head of an alienated twenty-something named Bret Easton Ellis — hip clubs and fashion designers, tony Manhattan addresses and elite colleges swirled together like glittering confetti — has, in Duncan Sheik’s fine score, become one with the pop hits of the era. At the heart of it all stands the perfect symbol of a culture that’s lost its way: Patrick Bateman, preppy capitalist as serial killer.

Congratulations to Tyler Matthew Burk for excelling in a role that would have scared off most other actors. He’s on stage for the entire show, not only singing, dancing, and acting like a jerk, but also drinking, doing various drugs, and committing several murders. Did I mention that for much of this he’s only clad in men’s briefs and stage blood? As Evelyn, Patrick’s uncomprehending girlfriend, Renee Cohen delivers a deft comic turn, peppered with just the right amount of sadly misdirected sass. Too bad she can’t see that her man’s a monster. On Bateman’s other shoulder sits an appealing newcomer, Marni Stone, as Jean, Patrick’s angel of a secretary. But as for the man between them, watch out. Patrick’s male ego charges on, unchecked and unstoppable. American Psycho: Come for the hits, stay for the hitman.

