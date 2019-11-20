Game of the Week Game of the Week: UC Berkeley at UCSB Soccer Gauchos Take on Golden Bears in First Round of NCAA Tournament

Cal finished the regular season on a giant killing spree – winning on the road against then-No. 1 Washington and No. 4 Stanford – and received its bid to the NCAA tournament despite a spotty 8-6-3 record. Cal’s other signature win was a 3-0 ambush of UCSB on Sept. 7, giving the Golden Bears seven wins over the Gauchos in their last eight meetings. UCSB (12-4-4) hopes that its history of success in NCAA tournament games at home (12-2) will make a difference. Both defenses are stingy, Cal goalkeeper Drake Callender allowing 1.0 goals a game, while Gaucho sophomore Ben Roach’s average is 0.95. Leading goal-scorers with nine each are Cal senior Tommy Williamson and UCSB freshman Finn Ballard McBride. 7 pm. Harder Stadium. $6-$16. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

