Drink Get Your Drink On Launch Party New App That Lets You Buy Drinks for Friends Releases on December 5

Photo: Courtesy GYDO

Ever wanted to buy your buddy a drink to celebrate his birthday or her anniversary even though you’re not physically there? A new app called Get Your Drink On aims to solve that quandary.

“We have basically digitized the age of concept of being able to buy a friend a beer,” said creator Ryan Williams, who lives in Carpinteria. “We wanted to find a way to connect with our friends on a more intimate level than a simple Facebook ‘like’ or ‘thumbs up’ to celebrate their engagement or job promotion. Now, anyone anywhere in the world simply finds a participating venue, selects the drink, and tags their friend. Their friend gets a QR code, which they present to the server to dispense the drink.” He’s enlisted 15 venues in Santa Barbara so far.

To build momentum, GYDO is hosting a launch party on December 5, 5-7 p.m., at Night Lizard Brewing Company (607 State St.), with drink specials, music, and prizes. See gydo.me to learn more.

Add to Favorites