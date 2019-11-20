The Cannabis Corner Visiting America’s First Weed Restaurant Could Lowell Café Be the Future of Cannabis Consumption?

Lowell Café is revolutionary.

Typically, buying weed in America is an in-and-out process. Lingering and staying to smoke is prohibited in recreational dispensaries.

Lowell Café in West Hollywood is different. Here you can hang out, get high, and eat delicious food all the while.

Due to California state regulations, Lowell Café is not allowed to infuse its food with CBD or THC. Instead, they have two separate menus, one for cannabis and one for food. The cannabis menu comes with options ranging from the standard pre-rolled joint — perfect for new users — up to vapes and edibles. The Café also includes a “Dab Bar” for more experienced guests.

The food menu is just as varied. It contains mostly salads and sandwiches but has a good selection of small plates that are perfect for sharing.

Much like a bar, IDs are checked at the front of the café by a bouncer. While you wait for your table, you can consult a “flower host” or “budtender” to order whatever cannabis product you desire. Once inside, you are welcome to smoke anywhere as long as you remain inside the building. Paradoxically, smoking is prohibited outside. Once seated, you can continue smoking at your table while you eat — of course, if you’re just visiting for the food, weed consumption is totally optional.

You may ask how this is all legal. Lowell Farms, the owner of Lowell Café, says the City of West Hollywood was essential to making it happen. “Everything was made possible by the City of West Hollywood and their vision for creating experiences and destinations that are welcoming for cannabis consumers,” explains their website, lowellcafe.com. “West Hollywood created eight cannabis consumption licenses and is working with the county and state of California on all legal logistics. We applied and were granted a license first out of over 300-plus applicants, making Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Café the first business in the U.S. granted a fully legal cannabis consumption license.”

Here are some menu items that pair well with that pre-rolled joint:

Jalapeño Mac ’n’ Cheese Bites: This delicious snack is perfect for sharing. The bites are served alongside a Chipotle Sriracha mayo. The creaminess of the mac ’n’ cheese with the texture of the crispy coating makes them the ideal munchies.

Seriously Better than Vegan, Vegan Nachos

Confit Wings

Black Bean Burger

Seriously Better than Vegan, Vegan Nachos: Another item from the snack section, these nachos are a perfect Mexican-inspired dish. With homemade tortilla chips and cauliflower “meat,” this snack is delicious and perfect for those who prefer vegan options.

Pulled Pork Sandwich: My personal favorite dish on the menu, the pulled pork sandwich is a delicious option for an entree. The unique blueberry BBQ sauce adds a unique flavor. Plus, the dish comes with a side of salad, kale slaw, or fries.

1201 North La Brea Ave., West Hollywood; (323) 975-7676; lowellcafe.com

Add to Favorites