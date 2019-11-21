Visual Arts Photographs by George Rose Wildling Museum Presents Exhibition of Landscapes

Area photographer George Rose’s work is the latest exhibit offering from the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature. Titled Santa Barbara County & Beyond: Recent Photographic Landscapes by George Rose, the show comprises 20 landscapes featuring scenery from the Santa Ynez Valley to Morro Bay to Sonoma County.

During his long, storied career, which included a six-year stint as staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times, Rose has shot everything from pop music (more than 40 of his prints are in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum’s permanent collection) to politics to sports to news. For the past two decades, Rose has trained his lens on the wine industry, which has resulted in the books Down To Earth: A Seasonal Tour of Wine Sustainability in California (2014), Vineyard Sonoma County, and Wine Country, which focuses on Santa Barbara County (2019). The show runs through March 16, 2020, at the Wildling Museum, 1511-B Mission Dr., Solvang. See wildlingmuseum.org.

