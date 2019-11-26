Film SBIFF to Honor Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver ‘Marriage Story’ Actors Named Outstanding Performers of the Year





Johansson and Driver will be feted Friday, January 17, at the 2020 film festival, which runs Wednesday, January 15-Saturday, January 25.

While Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver are perhaps best known for their blockbuster roles — Black Widow in Marvel’s Avenger movies and Kylo Ren in Star Wars, respectively — the two actors have spent much of their careers playing complicated, heady characters in award-winning films.

In director Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Johansson and Driver team up play a couple going through an arduous divorce that tests their mettle in both their personal and professional lives. For their stellar performances in the film, which hits theaters on December 6, the Santa Barbara Film Festival has named them Outstanding Performers of the Year. “They both are such lyrical performers, imbuing their acting with keen sensitivity and intellect. Together in Baumbach’s Marriage Story, they regaled us with their best work to date,” said SBIFF’s executive director, Roger Durling.

