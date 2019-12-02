Letters A Dangerous Idea

In a recent U.S. Geological Survey study, researchers found oil-related contamination in groundwater near cyclic-steaming injection activities in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Kern counties, even at lower pressures, prompting Ventura County to place a moratorium on the practice altogether in Oxnard.

Given that Cat Canyon overlays the Santa Maria groundwater basin, a primary source of drinking water in our county, it is a poor place to conduct this dangerous experimentation at any pressure. Cyclic steaming not only causes oil spills, it generates far more climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions than other forms of oil production.

We’re either going to be part of the solution to climate change by recognizing this, or we are the problem.

