Briefs Two More Arrested in I.V. Home Invasion Three Men and One Minor Charged in Armed Robbery

Two more young men were arrested in connection with an Isla Vista home invasion that occurred on November 18: a minor and Gavin Rapin, 18, both of San Francisco. Santa Barbara detectives identify them as the two who held the victims at gunpoint. They were arrested in San Francisco with the help of the S.F. Police Department. So far, four people have been arrested in the incident, in which a laptop, cell phones, a wallet, and a small quantity of marijuana were allegedly taken.

Photo: courtesy SBSO Gavin Rapin

In the original account of the incident, two residents on Sabado Tarde said they’d been robbed at gunpoint. Sheriff’s investigators were initially searching for three people in a BMW. On November 22, at a home on Del Playa, Heyaw Meteke and Jawad Hebbar, both 21 years old, were arrested after detectives found items allegedly from the robbery. Hebbar was later identified as an accessory, said Raquel Zick, spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, and both have since bailed out of jail.

A fifth person in San Francisco owned the vehicle identified in the incident, who was not arrested. Detectives recovered more items said to be from the robbery and are holding them as evidence. The minor was booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on charges of burglary, false imprisonment, robbery, criminal threats, and conspiracy. Rapin was booked at the main jail on the same charges plus kidnapping.

