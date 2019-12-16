Society Matters Lobero Associates Hold Holiday Tea This Women’s Auxiliary Group Raises Funds for the Lobero and Enjoys Social Outings

On December 4, the Lobero Associates held their annual Holiday Tea at the Biltmore. It’s a festive celebration for the women’s auxiliary group and a chance for members to introduce friends to the group, which raises funds and awareness for the Lobero Theatre and has social outings throughout the year.

The 65 attendees — Associates, their guests, staff, and boardmembers – mingled in the elegant El Mar Room at the Biltmore, which was decked out with a lovely holiday tree and decorations. Fredrik Rosvall played holiday tunes on piano, and there was an endless array of decadent treats, including brown butter pecan scones and eggnog cream puffs. A large table was covered with donated gifts for children at CALM.

During the short program, Associates President Mindy Denson warmly welcomed members. Lobero Theatre Executive Director David Asbell and Director of Development Brandon Mowery both thanked the Associates for their significant support — more than $1 million over 47 years.

Through dues and their annual Hats Off Luncheon, the Associates raise funds for the theater. The Associates funded the patio renovation, tent and furniture purchases, a new ticketing system, and a Steinway piano, and contributed to the renovation of the women’s restroom. This year’s fundraising is earmarked for a new curtain. The Associates also support the theater’s youth outreach programs.

While the focus of the Associates is on raising funds and awareness for the theater, this friendly group of 73 members also has social outings throughout the year — attending Lobero performances and off-site activities. For info about joining, contact Joan Crossland at joan@bluepalmgroup.com.

Photo: Gail Arnold Event Co-Chair Leslie Haight, Executive Director David Asbell, and Event Co-Chair Annie Williams

Photo: Gail Arnold Lisa Amador and Director of Planned Giving Jim Dougherty

Photo: Gail Arnold Marcia Ribeiro, Director of Development Brandon Mowery, and Donor Relations & Special Events Staff Sheila Caldwell

Photo: Gail Arnold Recording Secretary Margaret Slater, past president Emily Johnson, and Maryann Elder

Photo: Gail Arnold Karen Byers and Brenda Blalock

Photo: Gail Arnold Carolyn Chandler, Sylvia Easton, and Missy DeYoung

Photo: Gail Arnold Donated gifts for CALM

Photo: Gail Arnold Guests enjoy the program.

Past president Janet McCann, President Mindy Denson, and VP Maribel Jarchow





