Letters Capps Steps Up

I’ve been following with interest your coverage of the race for 1st District Supervisor.

I am the CEO of a national organization that works with local office holders across the country, and as such, I am aware of the incredible impact that local government has on our daily lives, including on our environment, the quality of our schools and creating economic opportunity for all residents.

Additionally, at a time when our national politics are so divisive and dysfunctional, it is more important than ever that our local leaders act with integrity, responsiveness and transparency.

With this in mind, I have been deeply impressed by Laura Capps. While she brings a wealth of national experience from her work in the White House and U.S. Senate, Laura has become an integral part of this community through her board service on so many important fronts, including with the Community Environmental Council and Planned Parenthood (where she and I served together.)

As a parent in our public schools, I can attest that she has been an excellent and responsive school board member who puts students first. I am thrilled she is running to represent us in the County; we need people — and more women in particular — who are willing to step up. Local government is where it matters most.

