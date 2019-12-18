Film ‘Indy’ Staff Picks Our Fave Films, TV, Books, and More

Before we look forward to 2020, we wanted to glance back at the films, television, books, and albums — and a few other media — that captured our attentions during 2019. While the Indy staff who participated has a range of tastes, there were several mentioned repeatedly, such as Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, songstress Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell!, and the Amazon Prime TV series Good Omens. Read on for more of our most memorable media of 2019 (mostly).

Tobi Feldman, Accounting Administrator

Books

Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

Film

Brittany Runs a Marathon, SBIFF offerings: Transit, Prosecuting Evil, Quiet Storm, Shoplifters

Albums

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?; Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Terry Ortega, Calendar Editor

Books

The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote by Elaine Weiss

Live Performance

Kristin Chenoweth at the Granada

Theater

Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn at the Rubicon

Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Irishman

Albums

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You, Deluxe Version; FKA Twigs, Magdalene

Caitlin Fitch, Creative Director

Books

Washington Black by Esi Edugyan; Terra Nullius by Claire G. Coleman; The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern; Unfollow by Megan Phelps-Roper; The Collected Schizophrenias by Esme Weijun Wang; Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton

Albums

Kevin Morby, Oh My God; Brittany Howard, Jaime; Solange, When I Get Home; Beyoncé, Homecoming: The Live Album; Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

Film

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

TV

Good Omens

Biggest Let Down of the year

Game. Of. Thrones (Yes, that WAS this year … I know you blocked it out.)

Matt Kettmann, Senior Editor

Books

Hungry by Jeff Gordinier; Higher Etiquette: A Guide to the World of Cannabis, from Dispensaries to Dinner Parties by Lizzie Post

Albums

Jungle Brown, Full Circle; Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (preferably in a Maserati); Andrew Bird, My Finest Work Yet

Tessa Reeg, Copy Editor

Albums

Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!; Tinashe, Songs for You; Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Books

Lock Every Door by Riley Sager; Capturing the Devil by Kerri Maniscalco; Dreyer’s English by Benjamin Dreyer; When We Left Cuba, by Chanel Cleeton

Ricky Barajas, Graphic Designer

Books

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi; Kindred by Octavia Butler; Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James; The Fishermen by Chigozie Obioma; Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse

Film

Booksmart, Us, Avengers: Endgame, Midsommar, Spider-Man: Far from Home

Albums

Solange, When I Get Home; Yola, Walk Through Fire; Moonchild, Little Ghost; Tyler, the Creator, Igor; Ari Lennox, Shea Butter Baby

TV

Euphoria; Love, Death & Robots; Los Espookys; Watchmen; Rhythm + Flow

Emily Cosentino, Marketing and Promotions Manager

Books

Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid; On the Come Up by Angie Thomas

Charles Donelan, Executive Arts Editor

Books

Kudos by Rachel Cusk; This Storm by James Ellroy; Mr. Know-It-All by John Waters; Bad Gateway by Simon Hanselmann

Albums

Jennifer Koh, Limitless; Danish String Quartet, Prism II; Prince, 1999 Super Deluxe Edition; Patricia Kopatchinskaja and Camerata Bern, Time & Eternity

Esperanza Valenzuela, Graphic Designer

Albums

Tory Lanez, Chixtape 5; Summer Walker, Over It; HER, I used to know her; Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding; J Balvin, Oasis

Film

Pain and Glory

TV

Russian Doll, Insecure, The Good Place, Sex Education, Friends from College

Ava Talehakimi, Production Designer

Books

I’m Writing You from Tehran by Delphine Minoui; Know My Name by Chanel Miller

TV

Tuca & Bertie, Sex Education, Good Omens

Albums

Billie Eilish, When We Fall Asleep, What Do We See?; Ariana Grande, thank u, next; Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

Roger Durling, Contributor

Film

Pain and Glory, Parasite, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Little Women

Josef Woodard, Contributor

Live Music

Santa Barbara Symphony, Julia Wolfe, Fuel for string orchestra (film by Bill Morrison); Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, Ari Benjamin, Kunsthalle fur Musik; Ojai Music Festival, Gerard Grisey, Quatre chants pour franchir le seuil; Van Morrison, Santa Barbara Bowl; Cat Power, Lobero

Film

The Irishman, Pain and Glory, Parasite, Amazing Grace, Us

Albums

Joe Lovano, Trio Tapestry; Wilco, Ode to Joy; Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!;Bill Frisell, Harmony; Bill Frisell and Thomas Morgan, Epistrophy; Art Ensemble of Chicago, We Are on the Edge

Jackson Friedman, Associate Editor

TV

Barry, PEN15, Fleabag, The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dead to Me, Our Planet, Schitt’s Creek, The Mandalorian, Watchmen, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Hot Ones

Book

Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide to Better, More Relaxed Parenting, from Birth to Preschool by Emily Oster

Film

The Irishman, Midsommar, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far from Home

Album

Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride

Michelle Drown, Senior Editor

TV

Line of Duty, Mr. Robot, The Keepers, Bad Blood

Books

Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe; Crusaders by Dan Jones; The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy; Mythos by Stephen Fry; She Said by Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor

Film

Parasite, Avengers: Endgame, Yesterday, Ford v Ferrari, The Joker

Albums

Calum Scott, Only Human (Special Edition); Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!;Twenty One Pilots, Trench

