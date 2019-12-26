Login

Not a member? Sign up here.

Society Matters

Society Matters: Year in Pictures

73 Events Covered in 2019

Event Co-chairs Setenay Osman, Nati Smith, and Belle Hahn (Trustee) at Lotusland's Memoirs of a Garden | Credit: Gail Arnold
By
Thu Dec 26, 2019 | 6:10am

In 2019, Society Matters covered 73 events, mostly nonprofit fundraisers. The column sought to capture the spirit and content of the events in words and pics, while also providing in depth information about the valuable work these nonprofits do in our community. These fundraisers raise crucial funds and are also some of the best parties in town. One event is featured in print each week.  All stories appear on the website. independent.com/society.

Photo: Gail ArnoldEvent Committee Co-chairs Kristen Klingbeil-Weis, Wendy Wheeler Smith, and Cynthia Abulafia at Planned Parenthood’s Birds and Bees Bash
Photo: Gail ArnoldLongoria Wines co-owner and Winemaker Rick Longoria, People Helping People CEO Dean Palius, and Longoria Wines co-owner Diana Longoria at People Helping People’s Vino de Sueos
Photo: Gail ArnoldExecutive Director Steven Sharpe, Founder Evelyn Jacob, and Board President Kelly Onnen at Food From The Heart’s 25th Anniversary Celebration
Photo: Gail ArnoldVolunteer of the Year Sheriff Lieutenant Ugo “Butch” Arnoldi, Development Director Santa Barbara/Ventura Region Gina Carbajal, and Athlete of the Year Samuel Jauregui at Special Olympics’ Fired Up Dinner
Photo: Gail ArnoldCaruso CEO Rick Caruso and Rosewood Miramar Beach Managing Director Sen Carney at Rosewood Miramar Beach Grand Opening
Photo: Gail ArnoldCEO Erik Talkin (center) with SBCC students and event speakers Jazz Hill (L) and Ian Anzlowar (R) at the Foodbank’s Table of Life Gala
Photo: Gail ArnoldEvent Co-chairs Maria and Monte Wilson at United Boys & Girls Clubs’ Rally 4 Kids
Photo: Gail ArnoldEmcee and auctioneer Andrew Firestone with Executive Director Laurie Leis at Boys & Girls Club’s Shanghai Nights Gala
Photo: Gail ArnoldDaniel Avalos and Tom Rollerson at Pacific Pride Foundation’s Royal Ball
Photo: Gail ArnoldWomen’s Auxiliary members Kim Schuck (President), Judy Sturgeon, and Joy Van Wickle at S.B. Rescue Mission’s 4th of July Barbecue Dinner

Photo: Gail ArnoldRegional Director Tessa Madden Storms and Associate Director, Development & Volunteer Programs John “JB” Bowlin at PATH Santa Barbara’s Making It Home Tour
Photo: Gail ArnoldEvent Co-chairs Setenay Osman, Nati Smith, and Belle Hahn (Trustee) at Lotusland’s Memoirs of a Garden

Gail Arnold

Columnist

More Like This

Login

Not a member? Sign up here.