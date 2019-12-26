Society Matters Society Matters: Year in Pictures 73 Events Covered in 2019

In 2019, Society Matters covered 73 events, mostly nonprofit fundraisers. The column sought to capture the spirit and content of the events in words and pics, while also providing in depth information about the valuable work these nonprofits do in our community. These fundraisers raise crucial funds and are also some of the best parties in town. One event is featured in print each week. All stories appear on the website. independent.com/society.



Photo: Gail Arnold Event Committee Co-chairs Kristen Klingbeil-Weis, Wendy Wheeler Smith, and Cynthia Abulafia at Planned Parenthood’s Birds and Bees Bash

Photo: Gail Arnold Longoria Wines co-owner and Winemaker Rick Longoria, People Helping People CEO Dean Palius, and Longoria Wines co-owner Diana Longoria at People Helping People’s Vino de Sueos

Photo: Gail Arnold Executive Director Steven Sharpe, Founder Evelyn Jacob, and Board President Kelly Onnen at Food From The Heart’s 25th Anniversary Celebration

Photo: Gail Arnold Volunteer of the Year Sheriff Lieutenant Ugo “Butch” Arnoldi, Development Director Santa Barbara/Ventura Region Gina Carbajal, and Athlete of the Year Samuel Jauregui at Special Olympics’ Fired Up Dinner

Photo: Gail Arnold Caruso CEO Rick Caruso and Rosewood Miramar Beach Managing Director Sen Carney at Rosewood Miramar Beach Grand Opening

Photo: Gail Arnold CEO Erik Talkin (center) with SBCC students and event speakers Jazz Hill (L) and Ian Anzlowar (R) at the Foodbank’s Table of Life Gala

Photo: Gail Arnold Event Co-chairs Maria and Monte Wilson at United Boys & Girls Clubs’ Rally 4 Kids

Photo: Gail Arnold Emcee and auctioneer Andrew Firestone with Executive Director Laurie Leis at Boys & Girls Club’s Shanghai Nights Gala

Photo: Gail Arnold Daniel Avalos and Tom Rollerson at Pacific Pride Foundation’s Royal Ball

Photo: Gail Arnold Women’s Auxiliary members Kim Schuck (President), Judy Sturgeon, and Joy Van Wickle at S.B. Rescue Mission’s 4th of July Barbecue Dinner

Photo: Gail Arnold Regional Director Tessa Madden Storms and Associate Director, Development & Volunteer Programs John “JB” Bowlin at PATH Santa Barbara’s Making It Home Tour

Photo: Gail Arnold Event Co-chairs Setenay Osman, Nati Smith, and Belle Hahn (Trustee) at Lotusland’s Memoirs of a Garden

