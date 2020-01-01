Make Myself at Home Cute Carpinteria Condo Cute Carpinteria Condo

Addresses: 130 Ash Avenue #2

Status: On the market

Prices: $565,000

I’m feeling pretty warm and fuzzy about the recent holidays. My family members flew in, drove in, and traveled by train to converge here in Santa Barbara. We spent Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day at my mom’s place in Carpinteria, where jigsaw puzzles were solved, tamales were eaten, football games were cheered, and lots of memories were made. One of our favorite holiday traditions is a stroll from mom’s house past the Carpinteria Salt Marsh and down Ash Avenue to the beach. We try to time our walks to coincide with low tide, or the sunset, or as a break between dinner and dessert. When everything aligns perfectly, we hit all three.

When I heard that one of the condominiums at 130 Ash Avenue was for sale, I invited myself over to visit. My sister Sue and I walked the couple of blocks from mom’s house one afternoon, amidst the holiday revelry.

130 Ash Avenue is even closer to the beach than mom’s house. We meant to count the number of steps, but we got distracted by the company and the scenery. It’s just about a block, so whatever the exact number, beach proximity is obviously this home’s top selling point. After visiting this little cutie, however, we found a whole list of additional things to love.

The 24-unit complex is made up of two buildings in an understated Cape Cod style with gray wood siding and white trim, surrounded by greenery and mature oak trees. The bright blue front on the door of unit #2 sets a nautical tone that continues throughout.

Once inside, the home’s layout is immediately apparent. The living room is in the front, with the kitchen beyond. These two rooms are separated by a breakfast bar, with an alcove dining area on the left. An open staircase on the right side leads up to the sleeping quarters, but before heading up, we wanted to poke around downstairs first.

While compact, the first floor feels bright and airy, with white-on-white wood beamed ceilings, wood floors, and huge windows letting in the sunlight. The kitchen has all-white cabinets, open shelving, and cleverly placed closets for practical storage. Two bright blue accent walls add pizzazz. Space beneath the staircase can function as decorative or practical. Currently, it does both — by housing the television while also serving as a corner to display artwork.

Upstairs, cathedral ceilings add charm and volume to the bedroom. A skylight keeps things bright, while the walk-in closet is a delightful surprise. The bathroom features a tub/shower combo in white tile with blue trim. This motif extends to the sink, vanity, and backsplash to continue the seaside-appropriate theme that’s prevalent throughout the entire home.

The complex offers bike storage and laundry facilities, and each unit has a carport plus an additional parking space. While a new owner could enjoy this condo as a primary residence or a perfect beach-side weekend retreat, they could also operate it as a permitted vacation rental.

As I walked back downstairs, thinking about the options, I was stopped in my tracks by the spectacular view through the living room windows. I had been so focused on the interior of the house that I hadn’t yet appreciated its best feature: the living room windows frame absolutely gorgeous mountain views.

Sister Sue and I walked away comparing notes about the details of this beach-side cutie, but eager to get back to the merriment at mom’s house. I hope that this townhome’s lucky next owner will make their own memories to include beach walks, holiday fun, and time to enjoy the ever-changing colors of the mountains for years to come.

Photo: Kimberly Citro Photography

130 Ash Avenue #2 is for sale in Carpinteria, listed by Michelle King of Village Properties Realtors. Reach Michelle at 805-455-8818 or TopAgentSB@gmail.com.

