Adoptable Pets New Guy

This big boy is quite a flirt. Talk to him and watch him try to charm you by rolling over, at least as much as he can while in a cage. New Guy is a laid back guy who just wants pets, if he doesn’t get them he’ll just take care of it himself by rubbing on everything.

My 6-year-old daughter and I recently visited New Guy and he was as sweet as ever!!!

To meet New Guy and other cats needing loving homes, visit ASAP at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road. Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday, (open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays) and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the ASAP office at 683-3368 or visit their website at www.asapcats.org.



