Visual Arts Haven at the Architectural Foundation Printmakers Explore the Idea of Safe Space

Santa Barbara Printmakers is one of the city’s most vital and innovative associations for artists. Haven, the group’s latest show, on view from January 8 through March 5 at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Gallery, is a great illustration of the kind of progressive thinking and exquisite technique that characterize all of the organization’s efforts.

Curated by artists Meagan Stirling and Claudia Borfiga, with jurying assistance from AFSB’s Jeremy White, the show features 10″ x 10″ prints, all unframed and affordable, that portray a range of ideas about what constitutes a “haven” in the minds and hearts of the individuals who created them.

Stirling and Borfiga share a sensibility that embraces art’s capacity to enhance emotional awareness, and the works they have chosen reflect this approach. Expect images of home and places of safety, but also landscapes and even abstractions, rendered through a broad spectrum of techniques, from intaglio and relief to screen printing and monotypes. There will be an opening reception on Friday, January 10, 5-7 p.m.

