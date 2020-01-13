Outdoors Cold Spring Trail Reopens Two Years After 1/9 Debris Flow

Two years after it was all but wiped out by the 1/9 Debris Flow, the Cold Spring Trailhead on East Mountain Drive reopened this Sunday, January 12. “Over the last two years, the Cold Spring Trail has hosted many months of work, but more than that, it’s been a place for us to get together and begin to rebuild our lives,” said Ashlee Mayfield, President of the Montecito Trails Foundation. “Restoring access to these public spaces has been a priority for the city, county, and Forest Service. We have been thoroughly supported by them in our efforts.”

East Mountain Drive is still closed at Cold Springs Creek while a new bridge is designed and constructed. The trailhead, however, is accessible to pedestrians.

“As we continue to mourn the devastation of the 1/9 Debris Flow, especially the week of the two-year anniversary, it’s also important to celebrate the accomplishments we’ve made in recovery,” said Supervisor Das Williams. “Our county staff have worked above and beyond over these two years on recovery and the progress we’ve made would not be possible without the countless dedicated community volunteers willing to do the work to rebuild. It’s really awe-inspiring to be a part of.”

