Athlete Profiles Athletes of the Week: Jasper Johnson and Paige Ingram Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Honors Santa Barbara Basketballer and San Marcos Soccer Star

Jasper Johnson

Scored a team-high 15 points, including a game-winning shot at the buzzer, lifting Santa Barbara to a 45-43 victory over San Marcos.

Paige Ingram

Scored the only goal in San Marcos’ 1-0 victory over Santa Barbara. Her shot came from 35 yards out and was drilled into the back of the net.

