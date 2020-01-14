Community Families Sue Truth Aquatics over ‘Conception’ Fire Charge Lack of Night Watch and Safe Battery Charging Violated Regulations

At a press conference held on Monday in Santa Monica, attorneys for four victims of the Conception dive boat fire announced a lawsuit that challenges the shipowners’ effort to seek protection behind a pre-Civil War maritime law. The suit was filed on behalf of the families of crewmember Allie Kurtz, and divers/passengers Yulia Krashennaya of Berkeley, and husband-and-wife Kaustbh Nirmal and Sanjeeri Deopujari of Connecticut.

“The defendants killed these victims by breaking the law and failing to have a roving night watch whose job was to prevent the very catastrophe that occurred,” said Robert Mongeluzzi in a press release; he is a name partner in Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky, a law firm based in Philadelphia that includes maritime law among its specialties. The lawsuit, filed in the federal Central District Court for California with Santa Monica attorney firm Panish Shea & Boyle, alleges Truth Aquatics, Glen Fritzler, and Dana Fritzler also violated Coast Guard regulations by failing to provide a safe means to store and charge lithium-ion batteries, widely used in underwater photography. The night before the fire, the passengers dove into the waters of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary on a night dive.

Federal investigators have yet to conclude what caused the fire that killed 33 scuba divers and one crew member off the coast of Santa Cruz Island that Labor Day weekend, but the Coast Guard sent a bulletin a week later advising small passenger vessels to be aware of the fire danger of power strips and lithium-ion batteries, and to follow all regulations concerning emergency preparation, firefighting, lifesaving, and means of escape.

Panish attorney Robert Glassman said, “Through discovery, we intend to determine, for instance, why the Conception had noncompliant escape hatches in the event of an emergency, among what appears to be a litany of safety lapses.”

The National Transportation Safety Board team, during its investigation of the fire, commented how narrow the access was to an escape hatch above an upper bunk of the passenger sleeping quarters. Both the hatch and the stairwell opened into the galley, which is where cell phones, laptops, and the batteries for photo equipment and lights were charged, according to many who’d sailed aboard the Conception, and where the fire was burning out of control when the crew sleeping above woke up to it.

The attorneys noted that the Fritzlers filed their Limitation of Liability claim “less than three full days” after the Conception fire horrified the dive world. “Rather than mourn those whose lives they took with their failure to obey the law,” said Mongeluzzi, “they lawyered up and mercilessly filed an action to limit their liability before many of the bodies of these victims were even recovered.”

The liability limitation dates to 1851 and has been used in disasters such as the sinking of the Titanic. In invoking it, the shipowners claim no dangerous flaws existed to cause the loss, thereby limiting their liability to the value of the ship. The Conception burned to the waterline early on the morning of September 2, and its loss is total. Further, the law requires any counterclaims to be filed within six months.

Mongeluzzi promised to hold the owners accountable and “demolish their frivolous limitation of liability claim.”

This is the third lawsuit filed in the matter. The first was by crewmember Ryan Sims, who claimed injuries against the shipowner and the dive organizer, Worldwide Diving Adventures. The second was by the survivors of Justin Dignam.

Though the NTSB investigation report and conclusion won’t be completed for another year, California legislators proposed stronger safety regulations for passenger vessels last month. Improved escape pathways, fire detection systems, and lithium-ion battery storage safety were emphasized.

