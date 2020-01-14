Film SBIFF Freebies and Discounts

Daily Free Screenings: SBIFF will screen one free film per day at the Lobero Theatre (unless otherwise noted): The Nature Makers (Thu., Jan. 16, 2pm); Overland (Fri., Jan. 17, 2pm); Three Kings, followed by Q&A w/David O. Russell (Sat., Jan. 18, 2pm); If Only (Magari) (Sun., Jan. 19, 2:40pm at Metro Theatre); Bastard’s Road (Mon., Jan. 20, 2pm); Outdeh: The Youth of Jamaica (Tue., Jan. 21, 2pm); TBA (Wed., Jan. 22, 2pm); Parasite, followed by Q&A w/Bong Joon-ho (Thu., Jan. 23, 4:30pm); The Hunchback of Notre Dame silent film (Fri., Jan. 24, 7pm, at the Arlington Theatre); Tell My Story (Sat., Jan. 25, 2pm)

AppleBox Films: Even the popcorn and soda are free at these Arlington Theatre screenings, but be sure to arrive early because they fill up fast. Frozen 2 (Sat., Jan. 18 and 25, 10am) and Toy Story 4 (Sun., Jan. 19, 10am)

Free Super Silent Sunday: The 1923 The Hunchback of Notre Dame, starring Lon Chaney, will screen alongside live music by Adam Aceto on a 1928 Wonder Morton pipe organ, one of only five in the world, on Friday, January 24, 7 p.m., at the Arlington Theatre.

Third Weekend: See the fest’s best films for free at the Riviera Theatre, Friday-Sunday, January 31-February 2, at 6:30 p.m. Films and screening times will be posted Monday, January 27, on sbiff.org.

10-10-10 Student Competition: Catch the next generation’s talent at this screening of all the films entered in this screenwriting and filmmaking contest on Saturday, January 25, 2 p.m., at The Arlington Theatre.

Youth CineMedia: All are invited to see the free documentary film series produced by teenagers involved in this program. Takes place Saturday, January 25, 10 a.m., at the Fiesta Theatre.

Filmmaker Seminars: Educational seminars from industry insiders and Film Festival filmmakers are free to the public and take place in the Festival Pavilion in the Lobero Theatre Courtyard at 11 a.m. Documentary Activism (Thu., Jan. 16); Independent Filmmakers (Fri., Jan. 17); Documentary Filmmakers (Sat., Jan. 18); Making Shorts (Mon., Jan. 20); International Filmmakers (Tue., Jan. 21); TBA (Wed., Jan. 22); Santa Barbara Filmmakers (Thu., Jan. 23); Santa Barbara Shorts Filmmakers (Fri., Jan. 24)

Discounts!

MiniPaks: Only want to see a few films? Consider a four-ticket MiniPak ($60), but be advised that pass holders get in first and even early arrival ticket holders are often left outside.

