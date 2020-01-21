Game of the Week Game of the Week: San Marcos vs. Santa Barbara High Boys’ Basketball Royals Battle Dons at SBCC After Buzzer Beater in Last Match-Up

It was just two weeks ago that Santa Barbara’s Jasper Johnson took a lob pass from Stephen Davis and sank a short jumper at the buzzer to give the Dons a 45-43 victory over the Royals. The crosstown rivals will return to the scene of the crime Saturday night. Will the sequel be as dramatic as their first meeting? Get to the City College gym early to find out. 7pm. SBCC Sports Pavilion, 721 Cliff Dr. $4-$6.

