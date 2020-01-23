Briefs Suspect Arrested for Olive Street Murder

Five days after the death of William Pule-Valle, Santa Barbara police arrested Juan Carlos Mendez on Wednesday evening, booking him for murder with gang-enhanced charges. Arrest warrants for Mendez were served at both Cheltenham Road — an unincorporated county neighborhood in Mission Canyon — and Via Diego, which is near Bishop Diego High School.

Pule-Valle had been found unconscious and bleeding from stab wounds on the 1000 block of Olive Street, just a block from Santa Barbara High School, at around 1 a.m. on January 18. He died after being taken to Cottage Hospital.

Like the victim, the suspect is 24 years old, and police authorities state both had a history of association with the Eastside gang. Mendez is in County Jail on a no-bail hold.

