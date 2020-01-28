Briefs UCLA Medical Center Moving to Town?

UCLA Medical Center declined to comment on reports now buzzing throughout South Coast real estate circles that UCLA has leased two sizable properties within Santa Barbara City limits for purposes of opening new medical clinics.

One of those leases reportedly is located on Coast Village Road in Montecito, the other near Cottage Hospital. They range in size from 3,000 to 4,000 square feet.

Calls to UCLA for comment were declined for the time being with the promise to “circle back.”

Sansum Clinic officials had heard the reports but had not spoken directly with their counterparts at UCLA reports. Should UCLA actually open shop in Santa Barbara, it would mark a massive sea of change for the medical care economy of the South Coast, providing new competition to Cottage and Sansum.

No reliable rumors exist to indicate exactly what kind of clinics might be contemplated or the size and scale of the operation envisioned.

