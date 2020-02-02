Letters Joan Hartmann Delivers

Our 3rd District county supervisor, Joan Hartmann, is a highly responsive representative for local interests. When the Vandenberg Village Community Services District asked if she could get county permission for us to drill some test water wells on county property, she helped us out. We asked and she delivered.

As a veteran, I suggested to her that she should reduce county park fees for veterans at state parks. I asked and she delivered. Joan’s father was a soldier in Korea, who succumbed to injuries received in theater; this may help to explain her deep commitment to veteran’s needs.

Joan has been very attentive to the Vandenberg Village community, participating in the Route 1 Farmers Market, addressing community concerns about a proposed clinic, and working with local advocates to create plans for a local park and playground. She has held office hours each month and sponsored local hikes. She attends many community functions and has hosted a number of well-attended forums on fire safety and road improvements. She also helped to bring over $2 million for Burton Mesa fire prevention work. She delivers for our community.

Grounded by an inquiring mind and sharp intellect, her leadership skills are an enormous asset to Santa Barbara County and help her navigate the day-to-day and longer-range challenges on the horizon. We are fortunate to have her working on our behalf.

Add to Favorites