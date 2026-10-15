Mercedes Perez, 22, Identified as Santa Barbara Woman Killed in Mission Street Hit-and-Run

Mercedes Perez, a 22-year-old from Santa Barbara, has been confirmed to be the victim in the Mission Street hit-and-run on Friday, according to her family.

“Mercedes was so young and had so many dreams, plans, and beautiful moments still ahead of her. Her unexpected passing has left a deep void in our lives and a pain that is difficult to put into words,” said Alfredo Perez in a GoFundMe post.

On Friday just after 10 p.m., Perez was crossing Mission Street at the northbound Highway 101 on-ramp when a white Mercedes-Benz C43 hit her and fled the scene. She was in the crosswalk when she was hit.

“Since then, our family has been struggling to process a loss that has changed our lives forever,” said Perez.

A Santa Barbara Police officer — who had attempted to pull over the vehicle that hit Perez immediately before the incident — arrived on the scene first, and immediately started rendering life saving measures. AMR paramedics arrived on scene and transported Perez to Cottage Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The SBPD officer had witnessed the Mercedes-Benz being driven recklessly on West Carrillo Street and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The driver of the Mercedes did not stop, and instead fled the scene “at a high rate of speed,” before entering Highway 101. The officer did not pursue the vehicle, and minutes later was notified of the hit-and-run, about 10 blocks away on Mission Street.

That night, SBPD officers located the Mercedes-Benz parked in Santa Barbara. Officers arrested 45-year-old housekeeper Leticia Parra De Gastelum as a suspect, and booked her into Santa Barbara County’s Main Jail with a $50,000 bail. As of Thursday, jail records show that she is no longer in custody.

California Highway Patrol is actively investigating the hit-and-run and is asking members of the public who know something about the case to provide information to Officer Arevalo by calling CHP’s Santa Barbara Area Office at (805) 770-4800.

CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez confirmed that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the incident.

Perez’s family is asking for donations to help cover funeral costs for the unexpected death of their loved one, helping them to “say goodbye to her with the love, respect, and dignity she deserves.”

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for every contribution, every message, every prayer, and every act of kindness,” said Perez via GoFundMe. “During this painful time, the love and support of those around us give us strength as we try to navigate this unimaginable loss.”

Those who wish to make a donation to Perez’s family can do so through the family’s official GoFundMe.