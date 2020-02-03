Game of the Week: UCSB vs. Irvine Basketball

Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

The Gauchos are in the middle of the pack in the Big West Conference and will take on the first-place Anteaters in what figures to be the game of the year at the Thunderdome. UC Irvine made a run in the NCAA tournament last year, and a UCSB victory would be a huge boost going into the latter half of conference play. Sat., Feb. 8, 7pm. The Thunderdome, UCSB. $8-$29. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

