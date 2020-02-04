Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

Music

Daniil Trifonov at UCSB

UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents a Furor-Inducing Pianist

Daniil Trifonov belongs to the category of the “super virtuoso.” | Credit: Courtesy
By
Tue Feb 04, 2020 | 1:27pm

UCSB Arts & Lectures continues to set a torrid pace with its classical music offerings this season by capturing another of the world’s hottest musicians, the Russian piano virtuoso Daniil Trifonov. Trifonov will play an all-Bach recital on Friday, February 7, at 7 p.m., in Campbell Hall, the same program that he will perform in an already sold-out recital at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall on March 3.

Trifonov belongs to the once-in-a-generation category of the so-called “super virtuoso,” a musician of such stupendous technical achievement that his performances routinely induce what has traditionally been called a “furor” among aficionados of the instrument. He won the Best Solo Instrumental Album Grammy Award in 2018 for his Liszt collection, Transcendental, and Musical America named him Artist of the Year for 2019. To hear what all the furor is about and to steep in the genius of Bach’s Art of the Fugue, get to Campbell Hall on Friday, if you can get a ticket. 

Photo: CourtesyDaniil Trifonov will play an all-Bach recital

Charles Donelan

Executive Arts Editor

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.