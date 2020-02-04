Music Daniil Trifonov at UCSB UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents a Furor-Inducing Pianist

UCSB Arts & Lectures continues to set a torrid pace with its classical music offerings this season by capturing another of the world’s hottest musicians, the Russian piano virtuoso Daniil Trifonov. Trifonov will play an all-Bach recital on Friday, February 7, at 7 p.m., in Campbell Hall, the same program that he will perform in an already sold-out recital at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall on March 3.

Trifonov belongs to the once-in-a-generation category of the so-called “super virtuoso,” a musician of such stupendous technical achievement that his performances routinely induce what has traditionally been called a “furor” among aficionados of the instrument. He won the Best Solo Instrumental Album Grammy Award in 2018 for his Liszt collection, Transcendental, and Musical America named him Artist of the Year for 2019. To hear what all the furor is about and to steep in the genius of Bach’s Art of the Fugue, get to Campbell Hall on Friday, if you can get a ticket.

Photo: Courtesy Daniil Trifonov will play an all-Bach recital

