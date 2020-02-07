Letters Sticker Shock

I was shocked to find a Laura Capps sticker on the front on my Indy last Thursday when I picked it up. I thought that perhaps the proprietors of the store where I get my paper had done that. Not true. The stickers were on all the Indys!

When I contacted Democratic Headquarters about this, I learned that the Indy considers this a paid advertisement. Shocking to me. This sticker made it seem that the Indy was endorsing Laura Capps, an endorsement with no explanation, no analysis of this endorsement. Totally, and in my humble opinion, dishonestly, outside the realm of professional journalism.

In this era of Trump and the distortion of professional journalism, we expect more of The Independent. I am a very disappointed and disillusioned reader.

