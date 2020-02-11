Game of the Week Game of the Week: Cal at UCSB Baseball Bears Come to Caesar Uyesaka Stadium on February 17

Both teams reached the NCAA regionals last year and have had to restock their rosters after they produced bumper crops for the Major League Draft. The Gauchos open their season with a three-game series at Sacramento State this weekend, while Cal will play three at Long Beach State and stick around Monday to play the first regular-season night game on the UCSB campus. Two outstanding athletes for the visiting Bears are second baseman Darren Baker and outfielder Brandon McIlwain. Baker, the son of Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, was a first-team All-Pac-12 defensive player last year and had a perfect record (21-for-21) on stolen base attempts. McIlwain started two Cal football games at quarterback in 2018 but has chosen to concentrate on baseball. UCSB has quality on the mound in sophomores Rodney Boone, who was the Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year, and reliever Michael McGreevy. Coach Andrew Checketts and his staff have to figure out a rotation to build around those two. Among the newcomers is junior southpaw Zach Torra, a Santa Ynez High grad who pitched for Cuesta College last year. 5:30pm. Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. $5-$8. Call (805) 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

