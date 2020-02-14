Adoptable Pets Adoptable Pet of the Week: Willow

Photo: Bonnie Baker Sweet and social German Shepherd mix

Willow is a sweet and social German Shepherd mix who is looking for a lifelong loving home. Help Willow find a home for Valentine’s Day!! She is about five years old. Willow is active but also loves to cuddle.



For inquiries about adopting Willow, please call 805-681-4369, 805-681-5285 at Santa Barbara County Animal Services 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara, CA; business hours are Mon-Fri 9 am – 12:30, 1:30 – 4:45 pm, and Sat 10 am – 4 pm.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9 PALS website www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.- is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in the Santa Barbara County Shelters and beyond. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

